Australian shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ rises over 1 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend gains on Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street, with investors likely to keep a keen eye on quarterly production numbers of the world's biggest miner BHP . U.S. stocks surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday after upbeat earnings reports from major companies including UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs and solid economic data, as equities rebounded from a recent sharp sell-off. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 32 points to 5,886 , a 16.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2 percent or 108.46 points to 8,913.90 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)