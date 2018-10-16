FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ rises over 1 pct

1 Min Read

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains on Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street,
with investors likely to keep a keen eye on quarterly production
numbers of the world's biggest miner BHP         . 
    U.S. stocks surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday after
upbeat earnings reports from major companies including
UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs and solid economic data, as
equities rebounded from a recent sharp sell-off.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent or 32 points to 5,886 , a 16.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.2
percent or 108.46 points to 8,913.90 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
