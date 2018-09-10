Australian shares to see subdued start; New Zealand up

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday as a two-week inquiry into the country's financial sector continues, while global trade tensions keep investors cautious. The Royal Commission into the sector began on Monday with testimony about possible misconduct by insurance companies, including spying on policyholders, overcharging customers and misleading sales calls. The local share price index futures rose 1 point to 6138, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)