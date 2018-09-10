FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to see subdued start; New Zealand up

1 Min Read

    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Tuesday as a two-week inquiry into the
country's financial sector continues, while global trade
tensions keep investors cautious.
    The Royal Commission into the sector began on Monday with
testimony about possible misconduct by insurance companies,
including spying on policyholders, overcharging customers and
misleading sales calls.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 1 point to
6138, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell marginally on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
slightly in early trade.      

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
