Australian shares to slide mirroring Wall Street; NZ down

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as an unexpected drop in U.S. factory activity added to fears of a global manufacturing recession. U.S. factory output in September contracted to its weakest in over a decade, hurt by a dent in business conditions due to the prolonged trade spat with China. The dismal data from U.S. came in line with a continued slowdown in euro zone, China, Japan and the United Kingdom's respective manufacturing sectors. The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 91.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped about 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)