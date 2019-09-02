Financials
Australian shares to slip ahead of RBA policy meet; NZ flat

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to edge
lower on Tuesday as risk sentiment was subdued after China and
the United States began imposing new tariffs on each other's
goods, while investors also awaited the local central bank's
cash rate decision. 
    The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep key
interest rates at a record low of 1% later in the day, though it
will likely cut them again two more times this year to support a
sputtering economy, a Reuters poll showed.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2% to
6,537.0, a 42.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed at 10,794.48 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
