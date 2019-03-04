Financials
March 4, 2019 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to soften; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to track Wall
Street lower on Tuesday, while most large sectors are expected
to see some profit-taking after a series of strong gains.  
    The lead-up to the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy
meeting later in the day is also expected to lend an air of
caution, although most participants expect the bank to stand pat
on its record-low rates.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 42 points
to 6,171.0, a 46.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday,
its fourth straight session of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below