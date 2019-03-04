Australian shares to soften; NZ flat

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to track Wall Street lower on Tuesday, while most large sectors are expected to see some profit-taking after a series of strong gains. The lead-up to the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting later in the day is also expected to lend an air of caution, although most participants expect the bank to stand pat on its record-low rates. The local share price index futures fell 42 points to 6,171.0, a 46.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday, its fourth straight session of gains. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)