Australian shares to start higher, NZ down

July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, tracking Friday's gains on Wall Street after strong jobs data which offset a brewing U.S.-China trade dispute. China retaliated to the U.S. slapping tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports on Friday, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 26 points, to 6,250, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent at 2201 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)