July 8, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to start higher, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Monday, tracking Friday's gains on Wall Street after
strong jobs data which offset a brewing U.S.-China trade
dispute.
    China retaliated to the U.S. slapping tariffs on $34 billion
worth of Chinese imports on Friday, escalating tensions between
the world's two largest economies.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 26 points, to 6,250, a 22.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.9 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4
percent at 2201 GMT.
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
