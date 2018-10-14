Australian shares to start lower after worst week in over 2-1/2 yrs; NZ rises

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Monday, after domestic equities marked their worst week in over 2-1/2 years as mounting U.S. Treasury yields and trade tensions undermined global sentiment. Although stock markets worldwide rebounded on Friday, they registered their biggest weekly losses in months, while U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar held its gains. The local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent or 51 points to 5,803, a 92.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.2 percent higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.7 percent or 65.34 points, to 8,908.58. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)