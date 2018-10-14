FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Australian shares to start lower after worst week in over 2-1/2 yrs; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Monday, after domestic equities marked their worst week
in over 2-1/2 years as mounting U.S. Treasury yields and trade
tensions undermined global sentiment. 
    Although stock markets worldwide rebounded on Friday, they
registered their biggest weekly losses in months, while U.S.
Treasury yields rose and the dollar held its gains.            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9
percent or 51 points to 5,803, a 92.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
finished 0.2 percent higher on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
0.7 percent or 65.34 points, to 8,908.58.
    
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
