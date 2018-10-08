Australian shares to tick down on China growth fears; NZ flat

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to edge lower on Tuesday, weighed down by fears about slowing economic growth in the country's largest trading partner China. Equity markets around the globe dipped on Monday amid unease over the impact of the escalating U.S.-Sino trade war on China's growth. However, support to the benchmark index might come from mining stocks which could rise on higher commodity prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 7 points to 6,070, a 30.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.12 percent or 10.98 points to 9,136.12 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)