October 8, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares to tick down on China growth fears; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to edge
lower on Tuesday, weighed down by fears about slowing economic
growth in the country's largest trading partner China.
     Equity markets around the globe dipped on Monday amid
unease over the impact of the escalating U.S.-Sino trade war on
China's growth.            
    However, support to the benchmark index might come from
mining stocks which could rise on higher commodity prices.
                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 7 points to 6,070, a 30.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 1.4 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.12
percent or 10.98 points to 9,136.12 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
