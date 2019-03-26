Australian shares to tick up behind Wall Street, NZ rises

March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Wednesday after a firmer finish on Wall Street as U.S. Treasury debt yields stabilized above 15-month troughs, with an overnight jump in oil prices likely to bolster investor appetite for local energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 10 points to 6,125, a 5.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 22.83 points to 9,597.65 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)