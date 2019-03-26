Financials
March 26, 2019

Australian shares to tick up behind Wall Street, NZ rises

    March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge
higher on Wednesday after a firmer finish on Wall Street as U.S.
Treasury debt yields stabilized above 15-month troughs, with an
overnight jump in oil prices likely to bolster investor appetite
for local energy stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 10 points to 6,125, a 5.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ticked
up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent or 22.83 points to 9,597.65 in early trade.
    
       

