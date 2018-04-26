FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to track up on commodity prices; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open in
positive territory on Friday, tracking earnings-fed cheer in
Wall Street and as metal prices and oil prices are expected to
help commodity-related stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 44 points
to 5,938.0, a 27.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up
32.21 points at 8,314.26 at 2212 GMT.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
