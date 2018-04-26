Australian shares to track up on commodity prices; NZ up

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open in positive territory on Friday, tracking earnings-fed cheer in Wall Street and as metal prices and oil prices are expected to help commodity-related stocks. The local share price index futures rose 44 points to 5,938.0, a 27.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 32.21 points at 8,314.26 at 2212 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)