Australian shares to trade flat; NZ inches up

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade sideways on Wednesday, with gains in material stocks to be offset by lagging financials. The region's largest bank, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , clocked a 4.8 percent drop in its annual unaudited cash profit, which is expected to drive financial stocks lower. Materials are expected to gain on stronger commodity prices. The local share price index futures was flat at 6,202 points, a 51.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)