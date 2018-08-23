FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018

Australian shares to waver as leadership turmoil remains unabated; NZ inches up

    Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
higher at the open on Friday, but will remain hindered by
growing political uncertainty over Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull's leadership.
    Australian shares         have fallen 1.5 percent since the
first leadership challenge this week. Growing fears of policy
paralysis have frustrated voters and the business sector.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, a 4.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Thursday
for a third straight session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
slightly in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
