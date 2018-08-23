Australian shares to waver as leadership turmoil remains unabated; NZ inches up

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher at the open on Friday, but will remain hindered by growing political uncertainty over Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's leadership. Australian shares have fallen 1.5 percent since the first leadership challenge this week. Growing fears of policy paralysis have frustrated voters and the business sector. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 4.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Thursday for a third straight session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)