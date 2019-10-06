Australian stocks eye stronger open; NZ up

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set rise at the open on Monday, tracking a bounce in Wall Street after moderate jobs growth in the United States soothed some concerns over a recession in the world's largest economy. The local share price index futures rose 55 points or 0.8% to 6,542.0, a 24.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 0.4% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)