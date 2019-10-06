Financials
Australian stocks eye stronger open; NZ up

    Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set rise at the
open on Monday, tracking a bounce in Wall Street after moderate
jobs growth in the United States soothed some concerns over a
recession in the world's largest economy.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 55 points
or 0.8% to 6,542.0, a 24.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose about 0.4%
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.
          

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
