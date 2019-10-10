Financials
October 10, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian stocks eye stronger open on trade optimism; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
stronger on Friday as positive comments from Washington and
Beijing spurred optimism over a possible de-escalation in trade
tensions.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, or
42 points, to 6,571.0, a 23.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close, which ended largely unchanged
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below