Australian stocks set for stronger open; NZ flat

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Tuesday following signs of further cooperation on the U.S.-China trade front, although caution persisted ahead of high-level negotiations between Washington and Beijing later in the week. The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 6,564.0, a 0.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)