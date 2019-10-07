Financials
Australian stocks set for stronger open; NZ flat

    Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
higher on Tuesday following signs of further cooperation on the
U.S.-China trade front, although caution persisted ahead of
high-level negotiations between Washington and Beijing later in
the week. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 24 points
to 6,564.0, a 0.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

