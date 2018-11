Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start the week on a low note as investor appetite for equities remains fragile, with a crash in oil prices last week providing fresh sell-side pressure. The local share price index futures fell 37 points to 5,666, a 50.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, which edged up on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)