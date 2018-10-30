CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ moves up

(Corrects date in dateline) Oct 31 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are slated to open little changed on Wednesday as investors remain cautious amid a volatile week for Wall Street. Investors are also waiting for key inflation data, to be released later in the day. The local share price index futures fell about 0.1 percent, a 38.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)