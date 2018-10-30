FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 9:20 PM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Australia shares set to open little changed; NZ moves up

1 Min Read

 (Corrects date in dateline)
    Oct 31 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are slated to open
little changed on Wednesday as investors remain cautious amid a
volatile week for Wall Street.
    Investors are also waiting for key inflation data, to be
released later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          fell about 0.1
percent, a 38.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 1.3 percent higher on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.7
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by
William Maclean)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.