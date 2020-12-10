Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Gold stocks likely to push Australian shares lower on open, NZ up

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Friday, with the country's prominent gold sector likely to
come under pressure after an overnight drop in prices. 
     Safe-haven gold eased on Thursday, as persistent vaccine
optimism drove investors towards risk assets.       
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5, a
33.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had closed down 0.7% on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade
       

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
