Gold stocks likely to push Australian shares lower on open, NZ up

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, with the country's prominent gold sector likely to come under pressure after an overnight drop in prices. Safe-haven gold eased on Thursday, as persistent vaccine optimism drove investors towards risk assets. The local share price index futures fell 0.5, a 33.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed down 0.7% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)