September 11, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Miners to weigh on Australian stocks; New Zealand flat

1 Min Read

    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to come
under pressure from mining stocks on Wednesday, with
heavyweights BHP Billiton Ltd          and Rio Tinto Ltd
         to lose on lower metal prices.
    Chinese steel futures fell more than 4 percent and coke
prices also tanked after sources suggested China may allow for
more flexible production cuts, while base metal prices slid on
trade concerns.                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 14 points
to 6162.0, a 17.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was mostly
unchanged in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
