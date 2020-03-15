Financials
March 15, 2020 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

NZ drops after after cenbank cuts rates; Australian shares likely to rise at open

1 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 1.4% in early trade after the nation’s
central bank stunned markets by slashing the official cash rate
by 75 basis points.
    Meanwhile, Australian shares were set to open higher on
Monday, following a late rally on Wall Street on Friday after
U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to
combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 
    Trump freed $50 billion to tackle the pandemic, resulting in
all three major indexes closing more than 9% higher.
    The local share price index futures          rose about
1.1%, a 115.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark reversed course to end 4.4% higher
on Friday to their biggest daily gain in more than 11 years.
    
       

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below