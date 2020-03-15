NZ drops after after cenbank cuts rates; Australian shares likely to rise at open

March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% in early trade after the nation’s central bank stunned markets by slashing the official cash rate by 75 basis points. Meanwhile, Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, following a late rally on Wall Street on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Trump freed $50 billion to tackle the pandemic, resulting in all three major indexes closing more than 9% higher. The local share price index futures rose about 1.1%, a 115.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark reversed course to end 4.4% higher on Friday to their biggest daily gain in more than 11 years. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)