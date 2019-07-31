NZ slips, Australia shares also set to open lower after Wall Street drop

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp drop on Wall Street, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened expectations for further interest rate cuts. The central bank announced its first interest rate cut in a decade, as expected, but markets slipped after Powell's speech, where he signaled that the cut was a "mid-cycle adjustment" and likely not the first of a series of rate cuts. The local share price index futures fell 0.4% or 29 points at 2205 GMT, an 89.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.5% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 10,835.05 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)