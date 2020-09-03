REFILE-Australia shares set to plunge at the open, NZ down

(Adds dropped word to headline, no text change) Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a steep drop at the open on Friday, coming off the back of strong gains in the previous two sessions, prompted by a drop in Wall Street due to heavy losses in the high-flying technology stocks. The local share price index futures fell 1.9%, a 119.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Thursday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)