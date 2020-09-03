Australia Market Report
REFILE-Australia shares set to plunge at the open, NZ down

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a steep
drop at the open on Friday, coming off the back of strong gains
in the previous two sessions, prompted by a drop in Wall Street
due to heavy losses in the high-flying technology stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.9%, a
119.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Thursday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 1% in early trade.
    

