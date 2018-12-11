REFILE-Australia shares set to rebound; NZ up

Financials
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Tuesday, recovering from previous session's steep
losses primarily over the lingering trade tensions between
United States and China.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent to 5,581, a 28.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed near two-year lows on Monday as
investors turned risk-averse on concerns over U.S.-China trade
tensions and slowing global growth, with the healthcare and
financial indexes clocking the biggest losses.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent to 8,673.18 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
