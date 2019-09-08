RPT-Australian shares to open marginally lower after weak U.S. job growth

(Repeats with no change in text)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data contained risk sentiment on Wall Street.

Retail hiring declined for a seventh straight month in August, but wage growth offered some respite to concerns that the U.S. economy may be heading towards a recession.

The local share price index futures fell 0.105%, a 16.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.