July 11, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S.-China trade tensions may spook Aussie shares; NZ opens lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares look to start lower on
Thursday, mirroring turmoil in global equity markets spurred by
prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade war.
    Australian commodity stocks might bear the brunt of the fall
as oil and base metal prices also slumped after Washington
threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth
of Chinese goods.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 8 points, to 6,166. The benchmark         lost 0.7
percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.2
percent or 14.65 points lower to 8,986.74 at 1009 GMT.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
