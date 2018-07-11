U.S.-China trade tensions may spook Aussie shares; NZ opens lower

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares look to start lower on Thursday, mirroring turmoil in global equity markets spurred by prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade war. Australian commodity stocks might bear the brunt of the fall as oil and base metal prices also slumped after Washington threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 8 points, to 6,166. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2 percent or 14.65 points lower to 8,986.74 at 1009 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)