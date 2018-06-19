Weaker Aussie dollar set to help Australian shares open higher; NZ down

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to climb on Wednesday, amid rising trade tensions jolting global markets, as the weakness in the Aussie dollar could prop up healthcare stocks. The Australian dollar sank to one-year lows on Tuesday, as trade tensions dimmed the outlook for global growth, but declining commodity prices are likely to weigh on resource stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent, a 39.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade. Data out later is likely to show a slight widening in the current account deficit in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Phil Berlowitz)