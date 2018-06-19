FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Weaker Aussie dollar set to help Australian shares open higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to climb
on Wednesday, amid rising trade tensions jolting global markets,
as the weakness in the Aussie dollar could prop up healthcare
stocks.   
    The Australian dollar sank to one-year lows on Tuesday, as
trade tensions dimmed the outlook for global growth, but
declining commodity prices are likely to weigh on resource
stocks.        
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6
percent, a 39.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 0.1
percent in early trade. Data out later is likely to show a
slight widening in the current account deficit in the previous
quarter.                   

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
