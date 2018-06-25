Australia shares expected to decline at open; NZ down

June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, tracking global equities, spooked by escalating trade tensions between the United States and other leading economies, while energy stocks are expected to be hurt by declining oil prices. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said forthcoming investment restrictions will not be specific to China but would apply "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology." Oil fell on Monday as investors prepared for an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to hit markets after OPEC agreed to raise production. The local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent or 56 points to 6099, a 111.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Sandra Maler)