June 25, 2018 / 10:18 PM / in an hour

Australia shares expected to decline at open; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Tuesday, tracking global equities, spooked by
escalating trade tensions between the United States and other
leading economies, while energy stocks are expected to be hurt
by declining oil prices.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said
forthcoming investment restrictions will not be specific to
China but would apply "to all countries that are trying to steal
our technology."             
    Oil fell on Monday as investors prepared for an extra 1
million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to hit markets after OPEC
agreed to raise production.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9
percent or 56 points to 6099, a 111.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
slipped 0.2 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
