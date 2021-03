SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - Australia will introduce legislation in parliament to amend its offshore banking unit (OBU) rules to try to avoid the country being designated a harmful tax regime by the European Union and OECD, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.

The OBU provides a more attractive tax rate for offshore banking activity conducted by Australian registered banks. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)