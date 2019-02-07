Australia's Pacific National says coal train derailed, no injuries

MELBOURNE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian coal hauler Pacific National said on Thursday that one of its coal trains had derailed the day before near the Hunter Valley in New South Wales state, and that some services would be impacted while repair work was carried out.

There were no injuries, it said in an emailed statement, adding that the train had derailed at 3:30 a.m. “at Baerami with the last six wagons coming off the tracks”.

“The regulator is currently onsite assessing the situation with the removal of the wagons and repairs to the track expected to commence after assessments have been completed,” the company said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton)