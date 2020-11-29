Australia's Treasury Wine to cut costs, redirect wine after China tariffs

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Monday it would redirect some wine intended for China and cut costs after Beijing imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine, dealing a significant blow to the world’s largest listed winemaker.

The company said demand in China would be extremely limited because of the anti-dumping measures and that it intended to continue working with Chinese authorities. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)