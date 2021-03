FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Penfolds Grange, a Treasury Wine Estates brand, on sale at a wine shop in Sydney, Australia, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Monday it would face an anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate of 175.6% for its Australian country-of-origin wine in China, after an investigation by that country’s Ministry of Commerce.