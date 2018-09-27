Australia's Westpac Banking Corp flags $170 mln fall in FY cash earnings

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday its annual cash earnings will fall by about A$235 million ($169.9 million) on account of provisions for customer refunds and litigation.

About two thirds of the impact is expected to be recorded as negative revenue while the remainder will be recorded in costs, the lender in the statement said. Westpac is scheduled to report its full-year results on Nov. 5, 2018. ($1 = 1.3831 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)