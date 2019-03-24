Australia's Westpac flags $184 mln earnings hit from customer refunds

March 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday its first half cash earnings will fall about A$260 million ($184.03 million) on account of provisions for customer refunds in the wake of an inquiry into financial sector wrongdoing.

About half of the provisions relate to the lender’s financial advice business while the remainder relates to its business and consumer banking unit, Westpac said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4128 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)