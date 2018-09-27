UPDATE 1-Australia's Westpac Banking Corp flags $170 mln earnings fall from refunds, litigation

(Adds CEO comment, background details)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday its annual cash earnings will fall by about A$235 million ($169.9 million) on account of provisions for customer refunds and litigation, amid damaging revelations from an inquiry into the financial sector.

About two thirds of the impact is expected to be recorded as negative revenue while the remainder will be recorded in costs, the lender in the statement said.

“It is disappointing some of our past practices have not lived up to appropriate standards,” Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said.

Earlier this month, the lender agreed to pay a record A$35 million fine for wrongly approving thousands of mortgages.

Westpac said costs associated with responding to the ongoing Royal Commission, as the inquiry is called, were not included in these amounts.

Australia’s No. 2 lender said reviews that include potential further costs related to advice fees charged by its aligned planners would continue into 2019.

Westpac is scheduled to report its full-year results on Nov. 5, 2018. ($1 = 1.3831 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)