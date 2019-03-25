Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2019 / 3:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Glencore's Australian zinc mine returning to normal after cyclone

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 25 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Monday that its McArthur River zinc operations in northern Australia were returning to normal after a cyclone over the weekend.

“Operations at McArthur River Mine and Bing Bong loading facility are returning to normal following Cyclone Trevor,” it said in a emailed statement.

“All our workforce have remained safe and our infrastructure and water management systems are in excellent condition.” (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

