Glencore's Australian zinc mine returning to normal after cyclone

MELBOURNE, March 25 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Monday that its McArthur River zinc operations in northern Australia were returning to normal after a cyclone over the weekend.

“Operations at McArthur River Mine and Bing Bong loading facility are returning to normal following Cyclone Trevor,” it said in a emailed statement.

“All our workforce have remained safe and our infrastructure and water management systems are in excellent condition.” (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Christian Schmollinger)