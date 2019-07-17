UPDATE 2-Fitch Ratings cuts outlook for Australia's Westpac, ANZ to "negative"

(Adds ANZ response; paragraph 5)

July 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised its outlook to “negative” from “stable” for Australia’s No.2 lender, Westpac Banking Corporation, and its peer, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

The agency said the main reason for the change in its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of the No.2 and No.3 lenders was greater capital requirements sought by the prudential regulator.

Last week, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority told three of the country’s biggest banks to each set aside a further A$500 million ($350.50 million) until they strengthened risk management and reimbursed customers for wrongly charged fees.

The move followed damaging revelations from a powerful inquiry that rocked the financial sector and could reduce funds otherwise available for dividends.

In a statement, ANZ said Fitch’s change in outlook for the bank was consistent with that of the other three of Australia’s Big Four banks.

The lenders’ increased focus on compliance and operational concerns may lead to diversion of resources from operations, which could ultimately weaken earnings relative to peers, Fitch said.

“The additional capital requirements should remain manageable,” it added, but indicate material shortcomings in operational risk management which were not aligned with the assessment Fitch had previously incorporated into its ratings.

Fitch affirmed both banks’ ratings at ‘AA-‘.

The rating agency also revised to “negative” from “stable” the outlook for ANZ’s unit in New Zealand, which has been in the spotlight as regulators there ramp up pressure on the lender to improve internal risk controls and governance.

Shares of ANZ and Westpac closed Wednesday up 0.7% and 0.1% higher, respectively. ($1=A$1.4265) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)