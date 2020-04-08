Shares of "Big Four" Australian lenders drop as regulator urges banks to defer dividends

April 8 (Reuters) - Shares of the “Big Four” Australian lenders fell on Wednesday, a day after the prudential regulator asked banks and insurers to consider deferring dividend payouts or use buffers until more clarity on the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Four lenders are Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank , and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The shares of the banks fell by up to 4.1%-6.2%. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)