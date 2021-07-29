Mitsubishi acquires 40% stake in Australian Integrated Carbon

July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp has bought a 40% stake in Australian Integrated Carbon (AIC) to accrue carbon credits in the country, the developer of nature-based carbon projects said on Thursday.

Nature-based carbon projects lead to the marketing, trading and sale of carbon credits, which companies can use to compensate for the carbon emissions they are unable to cut themselves.

AIC said it plans to develop projects delivering up to 100 million Australian carbon credit units (ACCU) after Mitsubishi’s stake purchase.

“This investment falls in step with our sustainability objectives, which include transitioning to a low-carbon society,” Mitsubishi said in a statement.

Financial details of the transaction were not available.

In May, Swiss company South Pole said it was developing a carbon removal purchase facility with Mitsubishi which aims to procure $300 million to $800 million worth of carbon dioxide removal credits by 2030. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)