Australian Unity Office gets sweetened Starwood Capital Asia's funds offer

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian Unity Office Fund said on Monday that funds managed by Starwood Capital Asia Ltd raised their buyout offer for the real estate investment trust for a third time, making the deal potentially worth A$480.4 million ($338.92 million).

Australian Unity Office said the funds sweetened their bid to A$2.95 per cash unit, 8.5 percent higher than the last offer of A$2.72 cash per unit.