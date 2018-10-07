FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 11:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian Unity Office gets sweetened Starwood Capital Asia's funds offer

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian Unity Office Fund said on Monday that funds managed by Starwood Capital Asia Ltd raised their buyout offer for the real estate investment trust for a third time, making the deal potentially worth A$480.4 million ($338.92 million).

Australian Unity Office said the funds sweetened their bid to A$2.95 per cash unit, 8.5 percent higher than the last offer of A$2.72 cash per unit.

$1 = 1.4174 Australian dollars Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

