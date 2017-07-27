FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017

AustralianSuper to invest more abroad, look into corporate financing

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, plans to invest a greater share of its A$120 billion ($96.7 billion) in funds offshore, with Asia set to become a greater focus, chief executive Ian Silk said on Thursday.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Sydney, Silk also said the fund was being approached more by corporates interested in borrowing directly from the fund.

Even banks were coming to the super fund saying corporate clients wanted funding and offering to work on deals, he added. ($1 = 1.2413 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

