Austrian police arrest 14 people following Vienna attack

Vienna (Reuters) - Austrian police have arrested 14 people linked to the main suspect in the Vienna attack, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at a news conference on Tuesday.
A 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen, shot by police at the scene, is the chief suspect in the attack which left four dead and 22 injured. Officers raided 18 residences in their investigations.
