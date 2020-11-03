Homes searched, arrests made in connection with Vienna attacks - APA

A police line is seen after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Several homes have been searched and arrests made in connection with Monday’s deadly attacks in Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry.

The searches on Tuesday morning were connected to the attacker who was killed, APA said. An Interior Ministry official told a news conference earlier on Tuesday that the attacker’s home had been searched. An Interior Ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the APA report.