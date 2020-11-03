Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a 'repulsive terror attack'

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a news conference, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shootings in Vienna late on Monday were “repulsive terror attack”, adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.

“We are currently experiencing difficult hours in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency forces who are risking their lives for our safety, especially today. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this repulsive terrorist attack,” Kurz wrote on Twitter.