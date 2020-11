FILE PHOTO: Austria's general director for Public Security Franz Ruf attends a news conference at the Interior Ministry after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - All 15 people arrested in connection with a gunman’s rampage in central Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene, an interior ministry official said on Thursday.

“One can see that all are to be linked to the radical Islamist milieu,” Public Security Director Franz Ruf told a news conference.