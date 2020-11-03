Vienna gunman tried to join Islamic State in Syria - ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - The gunman shot dead in the Vienna attacks on Monday served a prison term for attempting to travel to Syria and join Islamic State, the Austrian government said on Tuesday.

The interior ministry in Vienna confirmed a report by APA news agency saying the man had been sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019.

In December 2019, he had was released early due to his young age, according to the report, which cited Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. The 20-year-old was shot dead by police near St. Ruprecht’s Church in Vienna, the report said.