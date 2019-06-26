Bonds News
Austria sets guidance for 100yr bond tap at 2117 +55 bps area-lead

June 26 (Reuters) - Austria has set the initial price guidance for its tap of the 2117, 100-year issue around 55 basis points above its 2047 government bond, a lead manager said on Wednesday.

It also guided investors to a price of around 19 bps below mid-swaps for its new five-year, 3 billion-euro issue.

In September 2017, Austria became the first euro zone sovereign to sell a “century bond” publicly via syndication, placing a 3.5 billion euro 100-year note. That issue currently yields 1.43%. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

