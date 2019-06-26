UPDATE 1-Austria eyes first ever debt sale below ECB deposit rate

(Updates to add pricing details and quotes)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Virginia Furness

June 26 (Reuters) - Austria is set to become the first ever euro zone country to conduct a public sale of debt below the European Central Bank’s deposit rate, as monetary stimulus expectations and worries over the global economy push euro zone yields to new record lows.

The country’s debt management agency on Wednesday launched a sale of five-year bonds as well a tap of its ‘century’ bond and had drawn over 13 billion euros of orders combined by mid-morning, demonstrating the powerful demand for safe-haven debt.

What is more it set price guidance of 21 basis points below the mid-swap rate for the five-year bond, which suggests a yield of around -0.42% by Reuters calculations, below the ECB deposit rate of -0.40%.

This was confirmed by a lead manager on the trade.

“It’s completely uncharted territory. It’s never been seen before that a euro government bond prices through the deposit rate - and yet, the demand is going very well,” he said, preferring to remain anonymous as he is not authorised to speak about his clients.

According to another lead manager, there was over 10 billion euros of demand for the five-year at around 0830 GMT, allowing the leads to tighten guidance from around 19 basis points below mid-swaps to 21 bps below.

They also revised pricing lower for a tap of Austria’s outstanding debt maturing in 2117 with demand exceeding 3 billion euros for the ultra-long debt.

Guidance is now 50-55 basis points above its Feb 2047 government bond having set initial price guidance at 55 basis points earlier. That bond is currently trading at around 0.70%.

“The idea is to inject more liquidity to bring it up to about 5 billion - and the DMO decided to come before the summer,” said the first lead manager. “The market seems to be crazy, it’s an absolute issuers’ market.”

Bond yields have fallen to new record lows across the bloc, with Austria among several euro zone countries to see their 10-year borrowing costs drop into negative territory. The others are Netherlands, Finland and France briefly.

In September 2017, Austria became the first euro zone sovereign to sell a “century bond” publicly via syndication, placing a 3.5 billion euro 100-year note. That issue currently yields 1.43%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and UniCredit are arranging the deal. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Virginia Furness; editing by Sujata Rao and Toby Chopra)