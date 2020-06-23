Austria to raise up to 2 billion euros from new 100-year bond - lead manager

AMSTERDAM, June 23 (Reuters) - Austria has hired banks for the sale of a new 100-year bond, according to a lead manager notice seen by Reuters.

It is looking to raise up to 2 billion euros from the sale and will retain 500 million euros of that amount, the lead manager said.

The sale is expected to be launched “in the near future, subject to market conditions” - a phrase lead managers usually use a day before the sale.

Austria hired Barclays, BofA, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Natwest Markets and UniCredit to manage the sale. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)