VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus pandemic has cost the Austrian economy 11 billion euros ($12 billion) or 2.8% of its annual gross domestic product so far, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

The economy shrank by 29% during the five weeks of government measures to tackle the spread of the virus, the national bank said. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by John Revill)