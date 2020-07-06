Austria to phase out its Saab 105 fighter jets by year-end

VIENNA, July 6 (Reuters) - Austria will ground its nearly 50-year-old SAAB fighter jets at the end of the year and solely rely on its Eurofighter warplanes from January, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The ministry did not decide about a successor system yet as it wants to wait for the final court ruling on its legal dispute with the Eurofighter consortium, it said in a statement.

“The Republic of Austria will continue to pursue all legal means to achieve the goal of withdrawing from the Eurofighter contract and being compensated by Eurofighter,” Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said.

“Pending the final court decision, no decisions will be taken with regard to air surveillance which would weaken Austria’s position.”